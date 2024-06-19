Over half of the 75 tillage farmers surveyed said that if a 70% slurry storage grant was available they would you avail of it and take in slurry from other farmers.

Over half of the 75 tillage farmers surveyed by the Irish Farmers Journal have said that if a 70% slurry storage grant was available they would avail of it and take in slurry from other farmers.

Some 55% of tillage farmers surveyed said they would be interested in such funding while 45% had no interest at all in slurry storage.

Meanwhile, the survey also asked farmers about forage crops - 73% said that they don’t plan to grow a forage crop for a livestock farmer this year.

However, 23% said that they do plan to - 90% of whom said that they have planted forage crops for livestock farmers before.