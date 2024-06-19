Over half of the 75 tillage farmers surveyed by the Irish Farmers Journal have said that if a 70% slurry storage grant was available they would avail of it and take in slurry from other farmers.
Some 55% of tillage farmers surveyed said they would be interested in such funding while 45% had no interest at all in slurry storage.
Meanwhile, the survey also asked farmers about forage crops - 73% said that they don’t plan to grow a forage crop for a livestock farmer this year.
However, 23% said that they do plan to - 90% of whom said that they have planted forage crops for livestock farmers before.
