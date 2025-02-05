“I prefer the practical side, but I don’t mind being in a classroom, it just makes the days a bit long. The days are split; half inside, half outside," student Emily Needham said.

Luke Walsh, sheep and beef, Co Kildare

“I’ll get my qualifications, hopefully the [Level 8] degree. I might go travelling after that, but at the end of it all, I’d imagine that I’ll get an office job in agriculture and I’ll farm part-time with my uncle on the side. I’d like to get involved with the IFA and see how they work. Teagasc or a Department job would be ideal as well. I’d like to think the future is bright; people have to eat; food has to be produced.”

Emily Needham, beef, Co Tipperary

“I prefer the practical side, but I don’t mind being in a classroom, it just makes the days a bit long. The days are split: half inside, half outside.

“I’d love to take over the farm [at home], I’ve two brothers, but I don’t think they’ve any interest.

“I definitely want to go to New Zealand for a while as well, but I’m a homebird so I’ll eventually come back.”

Hugh Carey, dairy, Co Westmeath

“I haven’t really looked at supports for young farmers, but I may now.

“With the way farm taxes and the inheritance tax is going at the minute, you never know what the future will hold.

“I probably might go abroad for a few years. Do a bit of farm and machinery work, see how that goes and I might come back; might not.”

Brian O’Connor, dairy, Co Tipperary

“I think there should be more practical elements [in the course] because there is a lot of theory.

“The practical side is better; it helps you learn and it’s more hands-on.

“When I’m done, I hope to go on and go to New Zealand or Australia, maybe for a year. Then I’d love to take over the uncle’s farm or work with a farmer to manage the farm eventually.”

Emily Lynch, dairy and beef, Co Clare

(L to R) Emily Lynch and Kate Kehoe

“We learn a good spectrum of topics like machinery maintenance, etc. There is a wide range of what we learn.

“I’d like to go abroad for a year working and then come back home and work as an agriculture adviser or something like that.”

Kate Kehoe, sucklers, Co Wexford

“The practical is good but the theory is a bit boring sometimes, listening to certain lecturers rattle off in the hall.

“I’m thinking about something like Embrace Farm; I’d like to work on the mental health side of agriculture or maybe with Teagasc.

“It’s very old fashioned for a boy in the family to take over the farm. Personally, I don’t have an interest.”

