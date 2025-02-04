The 2023 Agricultural Colleges Challenge Day winners, Mountbellew Agricultural College, pictured with Niall Beirne from NBI, Colette McInerney from FRS Network, and Stan Lalor from Teagasc.

Third-level students are getting ready for the annual Agricultural Colleges Challenges Day to be held in Clonakilty Agricultural College in Co Cork.

On 12 February, seven college teams, made up of 12 students each, will take on challenges based around leadership and teamwork such as indoor soccer, simulator challenge, stock judging, fencing and tractor driving.

The colleges involved are: Kildalton Agricultural College, Co Kilkenny; Mount Bellew Agricultural College, Co Galway; Ballyhaise Agricultural College, Co Cavan; Gurteen Agricultural College, Co Tipperary; Clonakilty Agricultural College, Co Cork; Botanic Gardens College of Horticulture, Co Dublin; and Salesian Agricultural College Pallaskenry, Co Limerick.

In addition, there will be a Farm Business and Technology Award, sponsored by National Broadband Ireland.

Challenge

Niall Beirne, NBI’s head of corporate communications said that students have been challenged in practical and hands-on tasks to research areas at risk of water pollution, and to suggest methods of preventing environmental contamination.

“Central to the challenge will be the students use of the internet to research the problem, to identify multiple options for pollution prevention and to select a specific course of action, so the competition is a nice reminder of how the work we are doing at NBI enables the sustainable development of farms.”

Scholarship

In 2024, a team of three students from Kildalton college took the prize of first place in the Farm Business and Technology Award and Kildalton was also crowned overall winner on the day.

There will also be an FRS Memorial Scholarship up for grabs with one student from each college given the chance to make a presentation on ‘Leadership in Sustainability’.

The winner will receive a scholarship of three months placement in an FRS office.

Head of operations at FRS Farm Services, Colette McInerney, said the award is a tribute to past colleagues and friends of FRS Co-Op.

“We are excited to see the outstanding presentations from this year’s student cohort, as they consistently showcase exceptional quality,” she said.

“It will be a pleasure to award another work placement, supporting a student on their journey to a successful career.”

“Macra Challenge Day is a highlight of the academic year for all our learners and colleges,” added Anne-Marie Butler, head of education at Teagasc.

“It’s great to see college teams working together, applying their knowledge and skills across a number of challenges and most importantly having fun.”

