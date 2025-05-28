A large crowd attended the share farming open day hosted by Shinagh Estates at Gurteen Farm near Bandon, Co Cork. \O'Gorman Photography

Up to 250 farmers, young and old, took to the fields of Shinagh Estates in west Cork last week for an open day on share farming and succession pathways for dairy farm businesses.

The event, hosted by Gurteen Dairy Farm near Bandon was organised by Teagasc and drew an impressive number of younger farmers, all keen to learn more on the different models of farming that are opening up clearer succession options.

A farm walk brought people to various stands where they heard the experience of land owners from farm manager Gus O’Brien, and the farmers who have experienced the share farming model.

Kerry Desmond is the current share farmer at Gurteen with a herd of 97 dairy cows. Padraig Cunnane, the previous participant, has gone on to lease his own dairy farm in Clonakilty.

Ruth Fennell, collaborative farming specialist at Kildalton Agricultural College in Co Kilkenny spoke of the other models of farming available where succession comes into play and shared information on registered farm partnerships and land leasing.

Both Kerry and Padraig took part in a panel discussion, which included Susan Maher, agri development manager with Bank of Ireland and local farmer Conor Murphy, who has leased his dairy farm in Clonlea to Padraig.

Share of assets

Maher spoke of the need for young farmers to have their own share of assets to invest to support any loan application and said there were a number of options available to those interested in the share farming model.

“Farmers don’t retire because farming isn’t an occupation. It’s a lifestyle so we need to change the language around it to make succession an easier thing to consider,” she said.

“Share farming and the experiences both Kerry and Padraig have shared here today show there is a pathway for farmers who don’t own land in their own right and for older farmers who don’t want to step back completely.” The Land Mobility Service in conjunction with Teagasc, Succession Ireland, Macra and Lakeland Dairies has secured European Innovation Partnership funding to demonstrate share farming as a generational renewal tool.

Austin Finn of the Land Mobility Service said the funding will enable those interested in share farming to undertake feasibility studies and business plans prior to entering any arrangement.

Finn said that share farming is a viable alternative to land leasing.

“It provides an effective mechanism to bridge the gap between retiring landowners and aspiring young farmers to create opportunities while availing of existing infrastructure, reduced financial outlay and income security to deliver sustainable farm arrangements,” he said.

ICOS has also secured EIP funding for a new generational renewal project.