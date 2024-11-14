On succession, Houlihan said it is a critical issue which must be urgently addressed by the delivery of a succession scheme. \ Philip Doyle

Succession, rural housing and mental health are among Macra’s key asks in its election manifesto.

Ahead of the upcoming general election, Macra president Elaine Houlihan said these issues are important to young people in rural Ireland.

“These are the priority action areas that we as the young people in rural Ireland are passionate about and want to see immediate action on.

“We envision an Ireland where every farm and rural business can thrive, where young people are encouraged to innovate and where our way of life is rewarded and valued in society,” she said.

Three asks

On succession, Houlihan said it is a critical issue which must be urgently addressed by the delivery of a succession scheme that specifically addresses the barriers to entry and start-up for young farmers in the agricultural sector.

The Macra president said mental health and wellbeing of farmers and farm families must be prioritised by the next government, with recognition of farmers as a key category for the State’s health programmes.

The young farmer organisation said the rural housing crisis has made it increasingly difficult for young people to remain in or return to their local communities.

Houlihan said there needs to immediate delivery of the national planning guidelines and prioritising infrastructural development to make rural Ireland a more attractive and feasible place to live and work.

“What matters now is that voices of rural youth are heard. The only way to ensure this is through the ballot box.

“Macra encourages our members and all Irish young people to get out and vote,” Houlihan added.