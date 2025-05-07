Prime cattle supplies for the remainder of the year will fall by up to 100,000 head on 2024 levels, the latest Animal Identification and Movement (AIM) figures indicate.

This analysis is supported by Bord Bia projections, which put the decline in overall cattle numbers for the second half of the year at 7-8%.

The fall-off in supplies is due to reduced cattle numbers and an increase in the kill for the first four months of the year.

“Bord Bia projections are that cattle supplies will reduce by 70,000 to 90,000 head this year, based around the latest AIM figures of the inventory of cattle in age categories that would make them available for the kill this year,” a spokesperson for Bord Bia said.

Figures to date show that the kill is just over 11,000 head ahead of the same time last year.

Cattle are being brought forward, driven by high prices and as a result the reduction in supply will be pushed out to later in the year,” the spokesperson said.

Beef sector sources maintained that the figures are even more stark for prime cattle.

They pointed out that the prime cattle kill is running 25,000 head up on last year, while numbers are down 70,000-75,000 head.

In terms of overall cattle supplies for the year, Bord Bia forecast a 5% decline for 2025 as a whole, with numbers dropping by 7-8% for the second half of the year.

Asked about the impact of of bluetongue and foot-and-mouth disease on the EU cattle trade, Bord Bia said there were no official statistics available.

“Anecdotally, there is an expectation that it may cause a further reduction in cattle supplies in the medium term. There are reports that calving rates may be down by 5-8% in some affected areas,” the spokesperson said.