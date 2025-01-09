Responding to the data in the survey, Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Christophe Hansen said EU citizens are showing unprecedented awareness and support for the CAP. / EC

Support for the EU's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) has reached an all-time high, according to the latest Eurobarometer survey.

This is the eighth Eurobarometer survey on ‘Europeans, Agriculture and the CAP', conducted in all 27 EU member states between 13 June and 8 July 2024.

The data found that over 70% of respondents agree that the EU, through the CAP, is fulfilling its role in providing safe, healthy and sustainable food of a high quality.

Meanwhile, the survey also revealed a strong appreciation for farmers among citizens as 92% said that, in the EU, agriculture and rural areas are important for our future, with 52% considering them ‘very important'.

Responding to the data in the survey, Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Christophe Hansen said EU citizens are showing unprecedented awareness and support for the CAP.

“It has become a real building block of European integration and shows the importance of farmers and agriculture in our society.”

Farm incomes

Some 26,349 respondents from different social and demographic groups were interviewed in their national language over the course of the survey.

More than half (56%) indicated that the level of EU financial support to farmers to help stabilise their income is right.

Close to nine in 10 (88%) were in favour of the EU continuing making subsidy payments to farmers for carrying out agricultural practices beneficial to the climate and the environment.

The results also showed that 62% agree that agriculture has already made a major contribution in fighting climate change.

In terms of expectations, an overwhelming majority of respondents replied that securing a stable supply of food in the EU at all times (94%) and ensuring reasonable food prices for consumers (92%) are important.

Other key priorities included ensuring sustainable management of natural resources (91%) and strengthening the farmer's role in the food chain (90%).

Trade agreements

More than seven in 10 thought that these trade deals enhanced exports for EU agricultural products around the globe (73%) and that they promoted EU labour and environmental standards, including animal welfare for agricultural production in other countries (71%).

In addition, 76% of people surveyed agreed that EU trade agreements ensure diversification of markets and supplies of agricultural products in the EU.

Concerning the awareness of European quality labels, most Europeans (56%) recognised the organic farming logo.

However, the protected geographical indication (PGI) and the protected designation of origin (PDO) logos could benefit from wider recognition.

CAP

Around seven in 10 believed that the CAP contributes to sustainable management of natural resources and strengthening the role of farmers in the food chain.

In addition, boosting investment and growth and creating jobs in agriculture and food sectors (70%), helping to tackle climate change (70%), and ensuring reasonable food prices (69%) were also key contributions of the CAP.

More than six in 10 respondents also believed that the CAP helps reduce regional disparities (66%) and encourages young people to join the agricultural sector (63%).

“Our citizens trust our policies to help farmers provide safe food, adopt environmentally-friendly practices and boost employment in rural areas,” added Hansen.

“This is a real European success story, shaping a sustainable future for all.”

