Pictured at the Women in Agriculture Meeting in Barryroe are Grainne Hurley Director of Teagasc West Cork Region, Alice Doyle Deputy President of the IFA and Anne Keohane former Board member Bandon Coop./ Donie Hurley

There is support to help out and don’t be afraid to make a call to get it, was one of the main messages at a recent event for female farmers held in Timoleague, Co Cork.

Noreen Casey from the Bord Bia helpdesk gave an effective presentation concerning some of the worries that can be associated with a farm audit.

Available support

Encouraging people to call the helpdesk when they come across problems, she took the audience through a typical farm inspection and how some paperwork could be reduced.

Echoing similar sentiments, IFA deputy president, Alice Doyle, said that especially in relation to interactions with the Department of Agriculture, organisations such as the IFA or ICMSA were only a phone call away when problems arise.

Also at the event organised by Barryroe Co-op and Carbery, vet, Emma Hanley of Glasslyn Vets gave a presentation on seasonal topics such as summer scour in calves and coughing in cows.

Speaking at the event, Barryroe co-op board member, Caroline O’Donovan said:“Without the contribution of farming women in west Cork, there would be no Barryroe Co-op, no west Cork Co-ops and no Carbery. These women, some of whom have been farming for over 50 years, have been a silent workforce but have contributed massively to agriculture in the area in that time.”