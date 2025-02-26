Organic Trust CEO Stephen Connolly said that horticulture producers have faced substantial damage to polytunnels, greenhouses, crops and key facilities. / Raman Singh via Facebook.

The Organic Trust has called for urgent emergency support after an estimated national loss of €4.46m was reported by the sector during storm Éowyn.

The trust, which represents over 2,200 Irish organic growers and processors, has penned a letter to Minister of State Michael Healy Rae saying that 10% of its membership was affected by the storm.

Organic Trust CEO Stephen Connolly said that horticulture producers have faced substantial damage to polytunnels, greenhouses, crops and key facilities.

“The organic horticultural sector plays a vital role in Ireland’s food security and the impacts of storm Éowyn have jeopardised years of hard work.

“This is a pivotal moment for the future of Ireland’s organic sector. By acting swiftly, the Government can help our growers get back on their feet and continue contributing to the sustainable food systems that are vital to Ireland’s future.”

Horticulture

The trust said that these storm damages have created an “unprecedented crisis”, with some now at risk of halting their operations altogether.

According to the Organic Trust, the support will be crucial for restoring these operations and for reducing Ireland’s reliance on imported produce, aligning with the nation’s broader objectives of sustainable food production, minimising carbon footprint and reducing food miles.

“With approximately 70% of the fruit and vegetables consumed in Ireland currently imported, we cannot afford to lose these local producers,” added Connolly.

“The national organic strategy aims to reduce organic vegetable imports to below 50% by 2030, so now, more than ever, we must take action to ensure this goal is met.”

Read more

From niche to mainstream – the evolution of organics

700 farmers apply for Organic Farming Scheme

Organic feed demand surpasses 50,000t