No concrete details on the supports have been announced.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that details of a fodder support scheme are being finalised for farmers impacted by flooding on the Shannon Callows earlier this year, the Irish Farmers Journal can reveal.

It is expected that details will be announced over the coming days, but none have been confirmed yet.

Significant rainfall over the summer months saw farmers in the callows hit with flooding at a time when silage and hay would usually be cut.

Challenging weather conditions in late summer and autumn necessitated the early housing of cattle on many farms, further eating into what little fodder supplies impacted farmers had remaining.

"I recognise the acute and exceptional nature of the challenge for affected farmers and have been engaging with Government colleagues in the area and will be confirming details of a scheme to support those affected in the coming days,” Minister McConalogue stated this week.

It expected that sign-off will be required from the Department of Public Expenditure, as well as European Commission approval under EU state aid rules.

A difficult 2023

Minister McConalogue had stated as soon as last week that no plans were in place to deliver further supports to farmers in the Shannon Callows.

His statement came in response to a question from independent TD for Galway east Seán Canney.

In August, the Irish Farmers Journal reported that crops of hay and silage were lying under two feet of water, with contractors reporting their baling shortfall on previous years to be in the thousands.

This year's challenges faced on farms in the Shannon Callows saw hundreds of farmers take to the streets in Banagher, Co Offaly, to protest in August.