Francie Gorman said that the tillage sector needs to be supported, as it is an integral part of meeting our climate targets.

A support scheme needs to be put in place for the tillage sector, according to Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) president Francie Gorman, who addressed farmers at Donegal IFA's AGM this week.

“Supports are massively important and I'm very worried about the tillage sector," he said.

"If you look at the forward price of grain, €170/t, and look at what it comes into Europe at, you don’t need to be a rocket scientist to know that something has to be done about it."

He said that the tillage sector needs to be supported, as it will be an integral part of meeting our climate targets. He also said that if we are to retain our green image, the tillage sector will be needed to do that.