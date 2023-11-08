Repeatedly paying compensation out to farmers with flooded lands is not sustainable in the long-term, according to Minister Hackett. \ Philip Doyle

Continuing to pay out compensation to farmers affected by frequent flooding along the Shannon Callows is not sustainable in the long term, Minister of State Pippa Hackett has said.

Minister Hackett suggested that changing land management practices along the River Shannon and its adjoining lands must become the long-term focus of Government’s efforts to prevent flooding.

The minister acknowledged the need for supports for the Callows’ farmers impacted by flooding over the summer and autumn of this year, which left some farmers unable to save fodder.

Support package

A once-off fodder support package amounting to €325/ha was announced earlier this week. A fund of €800,000 has been allocated to affected farmers and the Department will be in contact with those impacted.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Minister Hackett insisted that regular flooding in the Shannon Callows is not new, it has been a “massive issue there for years”.

“There is a long-term approach that we need to take, certainly in relation to the Shannon itself but also the land management on those banks.

“Certainly, farmers need to be supported in this time, but long term, continuing to pay out compensation isn’t sustainable. We do need to look at something more sustainable into the future,” she said.

