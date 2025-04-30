Teagasc's Joe Patton urged farmers to take advantage of the strong grass growth and maximise milk supplies from grass.

Grass growth has surged this week on the back of the latest blast of fine weather.

Over the past week growth rates across the country have generally averaged around 62-63kg/ha/day but have topped 90kg/ha/day in some farms along the west.

PastureBase Ireland is predicting that grass growth will average 72kg/ha/day in Munster and Connacht, 70kg/ha/day in Leinster and 66kg/ha/day in Ulster this week.

Teagasc’s Grass 10 manager, John Maher, described current grass growth levels as “exceptional”.

While Maher estimated that grass growth so far this year has been “marginally ahead of average”, he said the real difference this spring has been in the level of grass utilisation.

The fact that ground conditions are so good means that this spring has been “one of the best ever” in terms of grass utilisation, Maher maintained.

While the bounce in grass growth is very welcome, Teagasc’s Joe Patton urged farmers to “stay on top of covers”, as a fall-off in grass quality could hit milk proteins through May and June.