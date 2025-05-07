This group of farmers are defined as young farmers who were under the age of 40 in 2015, had commenced in agriculture prior to 2008, held no or low-value payment entitlements and were not eligible for young farmer supports under the CAP from 2015 due to the date they had first set up in agriculture. / Philip Doyle

An online survey has been launched in preparation for a scheme to support long-established young farmers, commonly referred to as forgotten farmers.

The Department of Agriculture was allocated €5m in Budget 2025 to provide support to the forgotten farmer group and it said this survey is a key first step in determining the number of farmers who meet the long-standing criteria.

This group of farmers is defined as young farmers who were under the age of 40 in 2015, had commenced in agriculture prior to 2008, held no or low-value payment entitlements and were not eligible for young farmer supports under the CAP from 2015 due to the date they had first set up in agriculture.

Completing the survey will not constitute an application for payment under such a scheme nor oblige the Department to determine eligibility.

The online survey, which can be accessed at Agfood.ie and will remain open until Friday 30 May, will allow individuals who meet these criteria to register their interest with the Department.

Read more

'Shambolic' roll-out of ACRES will impact uptake of future schemes - INHFA

Scheme for forgotten farmers 'at long last'

In full: farming commitments in the Programme for Government