The Sustainable Livestock Village showcases the practical steps farmers are taking to enhance farm sustainability and reduce the environmental impact of their farms.

The Sustainable Livestock Village returns to the National Livestock Show in Tullamore for the second year running on Sunday 11 August.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue will officially open the Sustainable Livestock Village, which showcases the practical steps farmers are taking to enhance farm sustainability and reduce the environmental impact of their farms.

Tullamore Show livestock chair Michael Dolan said: “We look forward to bringing the Sustainable Livestock Village back for the second year.

"The purpose of the village is to showcase the progress our farmers are making and to provide them with the tools and knowledge needed to further enhance their sustainability efforts.

"This year, we’ve added a new feature - the speakers' corner - which will offer farmers an opportunity to engage with other farmers to discuss key issues facing our industry.”

Sustainability

Held in partnership with FBD Insurance, the speakers' corner runs from 11am until 3pm, featuring brief farmer-focused discussions on vital topics such as water quality, carbon footprint reduction, earlier finishing, sustainability planning and enhancing nature.

Speakers include two of the winners from last year's Sustainable Farmer Awards held at the Tullamore Show. Suckler farmer Vincent Keane from Kinvara, Co Galway, and beef finisher Samuel Hill from Shercock, Co Cavan, will discuss their efforts to improve sustainability in their farming systems.

Practical support is a central theme at this year’s Sustainable Livestock Village.

Farmers will be given an interactive demo of AgNav, the new farm sustainability platform developed by Bord Bia, Teagasc and the Irish Cattle Breeders’ Federation (ICBF), which allows farmers to create a bespoke farm action plan.

Dairy Industry Ireland and Meat Industry Ireland will highlight the supports available to farmers through the five-year €60m Farming for Water programme and outline how farmers can apply and participate.

Support

A livestock display will showcase the financial benefits of improved breeding and purchasing decisions, while emphasising the importance of infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR) and parasite control.

The village will also highlight the support available through Animal Health Ireland programmes to ensure animals remain healthy and productive.

Organisations and state bodies, including the Department of Agriculture, Bord Bia, Teagasc, the ICBF, Animal Health Ireland, Dairy Industry Ireland, Meat Industry Ireland and the Irish Farmers Journal will be present in the village to provide information and support.