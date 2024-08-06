A third cut of silage could help alleviate tight fodder supplies, Teagasc has advised. \ Donal O'Leary

Farmers facing potential deficits in winter feed stocks have been advised by Teagasc to make the best use of their remaining fertiliser allowances to boost growth on grazing ground, take out surplus bales and consider a third cut on silage ground.

The advice renews calls for farmers to take a proactive approach to securing fodder supplies after a difficult summer for grass growth and silage-making, as many silage supplies were exhausted after a long 2023/2024 winter.

Renting land for a six- to eight-week window is another option raised by Teagasc for those anticipating tight fodder supplies, but those doing so must check the remaining fertiliser allowances on any rented parcels to keep within the regulatory limits.

The authority has advised farmers that feeding feed concentrates to cattle near finishing while they are still at grass is an option for reducing feed demand during housing, as is the early off-loading of stock planned for sale, such as cull cows.

Some stock could also be finished on ad-lib concentrates with minimum roughage to prevent eating into silage stores, Teagasc advised.

Purchasing alternative feed sources, including fodder beet and maize, should be considered where silage supplies are tight, while another option for some may be planting fodder crops.

Fertiliser

Farmers spreading nitrogen fertiliser on grazing ground should front-load two-thirds of their planned application rate in August, targeting parcels likely to get the best response, such as reseeds and soils with high fertility.

Teagasc advised that where fertiliser allowances allow, up to 1.2kg nitrogen/ha/day can be applied between 1 August and mid-September, which is the equivalent of 45 units per acre over this timeframe.

August should also be a month when grazing rotations are lengthened to between 25 and 30 days to begin building average farm covers heading into the autumn to cater for extended grazing.

Silage ground can receive up to to 75kg of nitrogen/ha and topped up with phosphorus, potassium, sulphur or slurry if needed, Teagasc has said.