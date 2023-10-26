Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said he is not ruling out a TAMS grant for dribble bar slurry spreaders.

Speaking in the Dáil on Thursday, he said that he “will be considering it” and that he has “not ruled it out”, adding that the equipment may be included in further updates to the TAMS III investment lists.

“Certainly, some of the early advice indicates the trailing shoe is a lot more effective than the dribble bar from an emissions and nutrient point of view, but I am getting that reviewed.

“I have had many farmers approach me on the issue. In some parts of the country, farmers feel the dribble bar is more navigable. My mind is open on this. I am waiting for the advice so that I can consider whether to include it in the next tranche,” he said.

Research

The minister referenced research conducted by his department and Teagasc, exploring the emissions impact of using dribble bar slurry spreading equipment.

Minister McConalogue answered questions in Dáil Éireann on Thursday morning. \ Donal O'Leary

Questioning Minister McConalogue, Carol Nolan TD said that she recently met with representatives of the IFA on the matter.

“They were saying the use of the dribble bar actually does help reduce emissions, and there is substantial research to support that.

"While the increase in the grant aid for the trailing shoe has been welcomed by some farmers whom that suits, there are other farmers with small- and medium-sized holdings who may not have a tractor with sufficient power.

“It is my understanding the trailing shoe will only work with a high-power tractor. Therefore, those farmers are pressurised into getting an agri-contractor. I am asking if the analysis can be concluded,” she said.

Concluded

The minister said that the research will be concluded in time for the next opening of TAMS.

“I will make a decision in advance of that. That is what I have requested. There is massive work going on in the Department,” he said.