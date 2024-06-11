Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue added that TAMS has been a hugely successful scheme overall since its inception.

TAMS III monies are to begin hitting farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue announced that the payments will commence this week.

“Payments totalling almost €1.4m under TAMS III will issue this week, and will continue to issue on a weekly basis as claims are submitted in respect of completed investments.

“My department is also continuing to issue approvals across all TAMS III schemes.

“To date, well over 12,000 approvals to commence investments have issued in respect of tranche one and tranche two applications. These will proceed in conjunction with the processing of payment claims on a daily basis,” he said.

Successful scheme

Minister McConalogue added that TAMS has been a hugely successful scheme overall since its inception, with a wide range of investment items supported across all farming sectors.

“It has delivered key modernisation, environmental and safety improvements on thousands of farms across the country, while also supporting local economies in the construction phase of developments.

“I would encourage all existing applicants with approvals to submit their payment claims as soon as they are complete,” he said.