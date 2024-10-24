Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue will deliver the closing address. / Don Moloney

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has announced its full lineup of speakers for an upcoming farming and food conference.

The ‘Farming and Food - A Sector Worth Backing’ conference will take place at the Curragh Racecourse, Co Kildare, on Thursday 31 October.

Former RTÉ broadcaster Sean O’Rourke will moderate the morning sessions, while editor of the Irish Farmers Journal Jack Kennedy will take over for the afternoon sessions.

IFA president Francie Gorman said the event comes at a critical time for farming.

“The challenges facing the sector will require concerted action from all stakeholders, specifically the Government,” he said.

Gorman said that with the general election due to be held next month, there needs to be a greater understanding among policy makers of the very real pressures that exist for farmers.

Speakers

Bord Bia chief executive Jim O’Toole and Ornua chief executive Conor Galvin will take part in the first session, followed by Teagasc director professor Frank O’Mara.

Taoiseach Simon Harris will deliver the keynote address at the event at noon.

Agri-Food Regulator Niamh Lenehan and IFA director of European Affairs Liam MacHale will address the conference in the afternoon, where they will be joined on the panel by IFA deputy president Alice Doyle.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue will deliver the closing address.

Spaces are limited for the event and tickets can be bought on the IFA website.