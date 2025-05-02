A major revamp of the TB eradication scheme is expected to be announced following a stakeholder summit scheduled for Thursday, May 8.

A number of Monaghan councillors have called on the Department of Agriculture to scrap the proposal to restrict the sale of cows from herds that have had TB.

Under these new proposals, herds with multiple TB reactors could be unable to sell cows freely for three years after being deemed clear of the disease.

Expressing their concern at the increased numbers of dairy herds affected by TB in a letter to Fianna Fáil TD Niamh Smyth, the group demanded an effective and properly resourced TB eradication programme.

"The production of milk is essential for the economy. In recent years there has been a massive exit from dairy farming not alone in Co Monaghan but throughout Ireland.

"It was felt that the dairy industry and in particular the farmer as one of the largest employers in the country is suffering greatly," they said in the letter.

The elected members, have said, they feel that nothing is being done to eradicate the source of the problem which they believe is caused by wildlife.

"The members of this local authority support the dairy industry, the dairy processing industry, marts and all farm organisations in having this proposal removed from the new regulations," they said.

Meanwhile, an emergency TB summit has been called by Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon to decide on changes to the TB eradication programme.

