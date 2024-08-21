The Taoiseach and Minister Humphreys praised the more than 120 agricultural show committees nationwide for their dedication to these important events. \ Philip Doyle

Taoiseach Simon Harris and Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys have praised the more than 120 agricultural show committees nationwide for their dedication to these important events in the agricultural calendar.

The Taoiseach and minister attended Virginia Show on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, Minister Humphreys announced a funding package of €1m for agricultural shows which will see each show receiving a grant of €6,000 to €11,000 depending on their size.

This funding is designed to support local show committees with their running costs during the 2024 show season.

Speaking at Virginia Show in Cavan, An Taoiseach Simon Harris said: “The sense of dedication and pride that I have seen from our local show committees has been truly something to behold.

“These volunteers give up their time to organise wonderful events for all of us to enjoy and I really want to acknowledge and thank them for their huge efforts during the 2024 show season,” he added.

Support

The Department of Rural and Community Development delivers funding in collaboration with the Irish Shows Association (ISA), which administers the grants to local show committees across the country.

The department has continued to increase funding for shows to its current record level of €1m in 2024.

Speaking at Virginia Show, where she presented the Diageo Baileys champion cow award, Minister Humphreys said shows are a wonderful way to experience the country way of life.

“Our agricultural shows are an intrinsic part of rural life in Ireland. I would like to acknowledge the ongoing efforts of the show committees, volunteers, sponsors, local businesses and local organisations that play a role in each of these shows,” she added.

Minister Humphreys outlined that she will continue to support the shows through her commitment in the department into the future.