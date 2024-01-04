Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the Irish Farm Centre to address the 65th IFA AGM. \ Philip Doyle

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will address the 2024 IFA AGM dinner in the Irish Farm Centre on Tuesday next.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, Minister of State Pippa Hackett and Minister of State Martin Heydon will take part in a questions-and-answers session with IFA national council.

The AGM kicks off at 11am and will see the term of current IFA president Tim Cullinan come to an end.

Francie Gorman will take the reins of the association, becoming the 17th president of the association. Alice Doyle will replace Brian Rushe as deputy president.