Taoiseach Simon Harris has been announced at the keynote speaker for 2024 Macra annual conference.

The annual rally will take place at Lawlor’s of Naas, Co Kildare over the October bank holiday weekend and it promises to be the biggest social event of the Macra calendar.

The conference will take place on Saturday, 26 October under the title of “Generational Renewal."

Before that, the committee will welcome members at an opening ceremony on Friday, 25 October in Lawlor’s of Naas and kick off the weekend with the Irish Farmers Journal ‘National Know Your Ag’ quiz.

The quiz will be followed by a Macra Social Session County Colours night with musical instruments and singing.

FBD Trust chairman, Michael Berkery has wished Macra success in their future.

“As Macra prepare to celebrate their 80th anniversary Rally, we are delighted to sponsor this occasion and to recognise the immense contribution Macra have made over this period to Ireland’s agricultural sector and to rural life generally.”

Saturday’s events

The conference is open to all who wish to attend, not just Macra members.

Saturday morning will begin with a series of farm and alternative tours with tour buses departing Lawlor’s at 10:30am and attendees will have a choice of three tours.

The dairy tour will take place on Peter Young’s farm, the beef, tillage, and sheep tour will take place on Thomas O'Connor’s farm while an alternative tour will visit the Irish National Stud and Gardens.

Saturday evening will finish up with some country western themed entertainment with BelterBoi.

Macra president, Elaine Houlihan, said it is a special occasion for the Kildare members.

“This year’s Macra Rally hosted by Kildare Macra and kindly sponsored by FBD is shaping up to be a weekend you won’t want to miss. As we celebrate 80 years of Macra throughout the country, it is great to be back in the county where it all started.”

Sunday’s events

Sunday will begin with the Bord Bia beef and sheep stock judging competition in Leinster Marts, Kilcullen, Co Kildare.

Throughout the day the final for both Club of the Year and Best New Member sponsored by National Broadband Ireland will take place.

Candidates will be interviewed, and the 2024 Club of the Year and Best New Member winners will be crowned on Sunday evening during the 80th anniversary Rally banquet with entertainment by the Harlequin band.

“I am looking forward to welcoming all our members and our Taoiseach to this year’s Rally to mark a very special year for us all,” added Houlihan.

Tickets can be purchased on the Macra website.