Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has vowed to resolve the VAT reclaim issue for farmers.

Addressing the IFA AGM on Tuesday, An Taoiseach said the VAT reclaim issue that emerged for farmers in recent months is something that can be dealt with.

“A matter that has been raised a lot with me by farmers lately is the whole issue of VAT rebate and how that is operated.

“It’s a live issue, I’m aware of it, as are the ministers [of agriculture].

“So is the Minister for Finance Michael McGrath.

“I’m sure it’s one that can be dealt with,” he said.

He added that after the IFA meets with Revenue Commissioners, he is determined to take on the issue.

“I understand you [the IFA] have a meeting planned with the Revenue Commissioners in a couple of weeks.

“Based on past experience, my advice to you is to bring as many individual, worked out examples as to how you feel their interpretation of the rules has changed.

“We are determined to take it from there and resolve this issue,” he said.

Changes to Revenue’s interpretation of the rules surrounding VAT reclaim have resulted in a raft of farm infrastructure items being no longer eligible for VAT rebates.

These items include milk bulk tanks, meal bins, automatic calf feeders, slurry scrapers and milking equipment.

