Farmers and homeowners can now earn up to €400 from exporting electricity back to the grid without getting taxed.

The tax-free microgeneration threshold for income earned from exporting electricity to the grid from your main residence remains at €200 for the tax years 2022 and 2023, but increases to €400 from 2024 until 31 December 2025.

Revenue update

In an update, Revenue has stated that there is no need for individuals to include the exempt profits in an income tax return.

However, where the annual profit from microgeneration is in excess of €400, that excess must be declared and will be subject to income tax, USC and PRSI in the usual manner, the statement read.

Any producer of renewable energy now has the right to export surplus electricity back to the grid and get paid.

For the thousands of farmers and homeowners installing solar panels on their roofs, this means they will be able to export what they don’t use/off-peak generation back to the grid for payment.