A number of Tayto products have been recalled by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) due to the possible presence of rubber pieces.

The affected products include Tayto Cheese and Onion 37g, Tayto Salt and Vinegar 37g, Tayto Cheese and Onion six pack (6x25g), Tayto Variety six pack (6x25g), Tayto Cheese and Onion 10 pack flashed €3.75 (10x25g), Tayto Cheese and Onion 12 pack (12x25g).

Consumers have been advised by the FSAI not to eat the implicated batches.

Meanwhile, retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and display a recall notice at point of sale.