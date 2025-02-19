Irish farmers are experiencing the highest level of TB in the national herd for almost a generation and this simply cannot continue, Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon has said.

Minister Heydon was speaking to Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) members at its AGM and annual conference in Portlaoise last Thursday. Minister Heydon emphasised to the room how overall exchequer expenditure on the TB programme in 2024 amounted to over €100m.

“This is €100m we could be directing to farmers in another way if we had a handle on this issue. This is in addition to farmers’ own expenditure on TB testing, as well as the hardship both of financial and emotional stress caused by a TB outbreak.

“We all know only too well the devastating impact a breakdown can have on a farm. This cannot continue for everyone’s sake,” he said. The Minister argued that levels of TB on farms must be reduced. “I am determined to work with all stakeholders in the time ahead to put us on a trajectory to firstly stop things getting worse and then ensure it reduces as quickly as possible,” he concluded.

Reactors

In 2024, 41,000 reactors were identified during TB tests on farms. This represents a rise of 44% from the year previous.

The number of TB reactors recorded year on year fell in just three out of the last 10 years, with the approximately 12,000-head rise between 2023 and last year marking the single biggest annual jump in reactors since 1998.