Marts are concerned that the proposed TB regulations will seriously curtail the sale of cull cows.

Marts remain extremely concerned regarding the tight controls on the sale of in-milk dairy cows and cull cows which have been proposed by the Department of Agriculture to combat the spread of TB.

David Quinn of Carnew Mart said a lot more clarity was needed around the latest Department proposals, but he predicted that the introduction of a 30-day pre-movement test would hit marts.

“Farmers are not going to test two or three animals when they can just send them to the factories. They won’t risk a test,” he said.

Quinn welcomed the proposal to reduce the restricted period for cow sales from three years to two years for herds that had a TB outbreak but subsequently went clear.

But this move will be of limited value to affected farmers, as they will be forced to sell cows to controlled finishing units (CFU) or direct to slaughter during this two-year period, he pointed out.

“The proposed TB measures will once again give the factories a clear advantage in the cull cow trade by reducing competition,” Quinn argued.

Compensation

Allowances and compensation must also be available for farmers who wish to retire or are struck by illness, he also maintained.

Michael Harty of Central Auctions echoed Quinn’s views.

The 30-day test and the other proposed restrictions could foist serious additional costs on farmers and would represent a “serious impediment to cow sales” if implemented, Harty claimed.

He agreed with Quinn that the proposed measures would gift control of the cull cow trade to the factories by removing competition for these animals in mart rings.

Maurice Brosnan of Gortatlea Mart in Kerry said tighter restrictions were needed to govern the trade for in-milk dairy cows that will remain in the purchaser’s herd. However, he claimed that further restrictions on the sale of cull cows were not warranted.

Over 90% of the cull cows sold through Gortatlea Mart in recent weeks went for further feeding in CFUs or direct for slaughter, Brosnan claimed.

He said further restrictions on the cull cow trade were just “playing into the factories’ barrow.”