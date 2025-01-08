Major restrictions on the movement of cows out of herds with multiple TB reactors have been proposed by the Department of Agriculture.

The sale of cows from herds that have had TB could be severely restricted for three years after the herd is clear of the disease, the Irish Farmers Journal understands.

The radical new proposals from the Department of Agriculture would apply to herds of at least 50 cows and would be triggered where 5% or more of a herd’s cows – or at least 10 cows in larger units – are TB reactors.

Restriction

Under the proposed changes, affected herds would only be permitted to sell cows directly for slaughter or to controlled finishing units (feedlots) during the three-year restriction period.

If agreed, this would severely curtail the trading of cows through marts.

However, the sale of calves and other cattle will not be impacted once the herd is deemed to be clear of TB, the Irish Farmers Journal understands.

The Department has also proposed that all cows in herds with multiple TB reactors should be blood-tested for the disease, it is understood.

With 38% of dairy farms currently under TB restrictions, the proposed measures would immediately affect the trading of over 200,000 dairy cows if introduced. It is more difficult to estimate the number of suckler cows which could be affected.

The Department proposals were recently circulated to the farm organisations and other stakeholders in the TB Forum and are expected to be discussed at the next meeting of the forum in mid-February.