Dairy farmers from Wexford and Wicklow have rejected the Department of Agriculture’s proposals on TB as unfair and unbalanced.

The mood at the meeting in Gorey was summed up by ICMSA’s Chris Fox. Having listened to the detailed proposals put forward by the Department of Agriculture, he said: “We will accept the pain of extra movement restrictions at the end, but first, we need to address the core problem of wildlife control”.

Wicklow has the highest level of TB in the country, with one in five herds restricted last year. Levels are rising in Wexford too.

Paul Smyth, the ICMSA’s dairy and farm business executive secretary, said the cost of the TB programme had spiralled as reactor levels rise.

The main criticism was the lack of proposals to address wildlife, which farmers see as the main source of infection in Wexford and Wicklow. There was harsh criticism of the strategy of deer control, which sees only bucks - male adult deer - targeted. There was also questioning from the floor of the effectiveness of the badger vaccination programme, with growing evidence that the vaccine is not a permanent solution, indeed, reports of its effectiveness breaking down after only a year in UK trials were recounted.

Blood testing is recommended for herds where there are more than 10 reactors, or where over 5% of the herd tests positive. Paul Smyth expressed doubt as to whether the laboratory testing capacity is in place to cope with the volume of blood testing this would involve nationally.

There were calls for the ICMSA to meet with the other farm organisations to present a united front in response to the Department’s proposals. There was extremely harsh criticism of the proposals from senior ICMSA members in the area. “It’s hard to frame a respectful response to these proposals, they don’t seem to take the perspective of farmers seriously,” said one farmer.

After the meeting, one farmer said the Department was using “Trump tariff tactics”.