There was a large turnout at the recent IFA TB information meeting in Mitchelstown.

The number of TB reactors in 2024 could top 40,000, according to a senior Department of Agriculture official.

Speaking at the IFA TB information meeting in Mitchelstown, Damien Barrett, senior superintendent veterinary inspector, said that reactors have gone from 17,500 in 2018 to 31,500 in 2023.

“We reached the 2023 figure about two weeks ago for 2024, so we’re definitely going to be ahead in 2024. We reckon 40,000, quite possibly more than that.”

He added that the number of restricted herds now stood at 5,712.

“National herd incidence has gone from just above 5% to 5.62% of herds over the last 12 months.

“That has increased from 3.72% in 2019 and that increased from 3.5% in 2016.

“That was as low as TB has got in this country. It tends to come in cycles and we’re on a rise now.”