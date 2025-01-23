In total, just under 600,000 cattle have been slaughtered for TB in Ireland since 2000. \ Philip Doyle

The number of TB reactors has hit the highest level recorded this century so far, Department of Agriculture data shows.

The number of reactors identified during TB tests in 2024 has risen to 41,630. This was a massive 44% increase in reactor numbers compared to the 28,901 recorded in 2023.

The 12-month herd incidence rate for TB finished the year at 6%.

The latest Irish Farmers Journal analysis found that, in total, almost 600,000 cattle have been slaughtered due to TB in Ireland since 2000.

These figures come as a Department of Agriculture vet has warned farmers about the potential risk posed for spreading TB by contract-rearing.

Martin Ryan, the new superintending veterinary inspector for Co Tipperary, told the north Tipperary IFA AGM in Nenagh this week that “contract-rearing is essentially introducing cattle [to your herd]”, which adds another level of risk to a farm.

Contract-rearing

To cut down on the risk, he advised against the practice. If they do use contract-rearing, he advised farmers to make sure their stock are sent to a farm that they know, that only takes animals from their herd and that it is in an area with no known TB outbreaks.

IFA Munster regional chair Conor O’Leary, speaking in Nenagh, said it was “criminal” that semen from bulls with low TB-resistance genes can be sold by AI companies.