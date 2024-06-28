In the past 12 months, 5,242 herds were restricted, compared with 4,776 in the previous 12-month period. \ Donal O'Leary

The number of herds locked up with TB across the country continues to rise, new figures provided by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue show.

The Minister confirmed that as of 16 June 2024, the herd incidence of TB had increased to 5.12% compared with 4.62% for the same time last year.

Herd incidence is the new reactor herds out of the total that tested.

The herd incidence broke 5% for the first time in a decade in the first quarter of 2024. The rolling 12-month herd incidence to April 2024 was 5.06%, up from 4.45% for the same time last year.

In the past 12 months, 5,242 herds were restricted, compared with 4,776 in the previous 12-month period.

Risks

“Larger herds, fragmented farms and herds that buy in cattle are all more at risk of TB breakdown. In addition, the expansion of the dairy herd since 2015 has had an impact on increasing TB levels also,” Minister McConalogue said.

“As the spread of this disease is multi-factorial, it is being fought on many fronts.

“The TB programme in each county focuses on factors including how disease is distributed in the area, contiguous programmes, gamma interferon testing, cleansing and disinfection, testing compliance and swift isolation and removal of reactors and wildlife,” he added.