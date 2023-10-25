Bord Bia and Teagasc have been accused of muscling in on CAP and State aid schemes, and taking funds that were earmarked for farmers in the process.

The IFA hustings in Carrick-on-Shannon heard that too much money that was supposed to go to farmers was being taken by the State organisations through measures such as knowledge transfer and quality assurance requirements for schemes.

“My issue with Bord Bia and Teagasc is that they are getting funds that should be in our pockets,” Francie Gorman said in reply to a question from the floor at Carrick-on-Shannon.

He acknowledged that both bodies had done “terrific work for the industry” but claimed they had “infiltrated” support schemes and contributed to the “leakage of money” away from farmers.

Limerick candidate Martin Stapleton said the challenge for farmers was to lever the benefits of Bord Bia and Teagasc so that markets delivered better prices back to farmers.

“Bord Bia and Teagasc were mentioned as taking money out of our pockets; they provide an incredible service to the country at large and sometimes we don’t get the value back,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, the hustings in Carrick-on-Shannon also heard strong criticism of salary increases awarded last year to the IFA’s top brass. Well-known Sligo IFA activist Eddie Davitt asked why the salary increases of April 2022 had not been debated by the IFA national council before being agreed.

However, Stapleton – who was on the remuneration committee which sanctioned the salary increases – pointed out that all the agreed procedures had been followed.