Sandra Hayes has been appointed as Teagasc Regional Advisory Manager in the Laois, Kildare and Offaly advisory region.

After her appointment was approved at Teagasc authority meeting on Wednesday, Hayes will lead the team delivering advisory services to farmers and educational courses in the regional offices.

Hayes said that she will work with the farmers in this region to produce quality food in an economic and environmentally sustainable way.

“I am really looking forward to taking on this management role in Teagasc and working closely with all the staff in the region to deliver an excellent service to farmers.”

Thomas Curran, head of the Teagasc advisory service, added: “[Hayes] has a strong track record working for Teagasc over 24 years and will lead the delivery of both a strong technical and scheme support service in Laois, Kildare and Offaly, helping farmers to develop their farm businesses into the future.”

Career

The Teagasc Advisory Programme is now managed in 13 regions. Tom Kellegher is manager of the Westmeath/Cavan/Monaghan advisory region, while David Colbourne manages the Meath/Louth/Dublin advisory region.

Hayes graduated from University College Dublin (UCD) with a degree in agricultural science, with a major in animal and crop production.

She currently co-ordinates the Teagasc/Tirlán Future Farm Joint programme based in the Teagasc Kilkenny/Waterford advisory region.

Previously, Hayes worked as a business and technology dairy advisor in Tipperary, where she facilitated five dairy discussion groups and as business and technology drystock advisor in the same region. In her early career, Sandra was a REPS planner based in Teagasc Laois, working with farmers to develop environmental plans for their farms.

Before joining Teagasc, Sandra was manager of Mid Tipperary FRS, Ltd.

