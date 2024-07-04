Gabriel Trayers has been appointed as Teagasc regional advisory manager in the Roscommon and Longford region.

Trayers will lead the Teagasc team delivering advisory services to farmers and educational courses in the regional offices in the two counties.

From a farming background in east Galway, he graduated from University College Dublin with a degree in agricultural science.

He went on to complete the Teagasc level nine leadership development programme run in conjunction with IMI Sandyford.

He is currently working as a specialist adviser on the Teagasc Future Beef programme, an industry-funded national beef demonstration programme.

On-farm efficiencies

He works closely with 11 farmers in that programme, demonstrating how on-farm efficiencies can be made that will increase profitability and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Previously, Trayers worked as a drystock adviser in the Galway-Clare region and was based in Tuam, leading the development of the cattle and sheep programme in the area and facilitating a number of beef and grass discussion groups.

He also encouraged cattle farmers in the area to contract-rear heifers for other farmers.

The Galway man has almost 30 years’ experience working for Teagasc.

In his early career, Trayers worked as an adviser for Teagasc in Connemara, assisting farmers with their scheme applications. He also worked as a Rural Environment Protection Scheme (REPS) planner for Teagasc in Monaghan.

'Great track record'

Head of the Teagasc advisory service Thomas Curran said that Gabriel has a great track record working for Teagasc and will lead the delivery of both a strong technical and scheme support service in Roscommon and Longford, helping to secure farm incomes into the future.

Trayers said he wants “to help the farmers in Roscommon and Longford run sustainable businesses, producing quality food in an economic and environmentally friendly way".

“I am really looking forward to taking on this management role in Teagasc and working with all the staff in the region.”

He takes over the management position in the Roscommon-Longford advisory region from Tom Kellegher, who has taken over as manager of the Westmeath-Offaly-Cavan-Monaghan region for Teagasc. This follows the retirement of Con Feighery.