Thursday's event will take place from 9.30am to 4pm.

Teagasc and Textiles Composites International will host the industrial hemp conference at Teagasc, Ashtown, Co Dublin, this Thursday 27 February.

The conference brings together industry experts, stakeholders and innovators focused on hemp's potential to influence sectors such as construction, bio textiles, and the bio-based economy.

Keynote speaker Charles Kovess will outline hemp's environmental and economic benefits.

Speaking in advance of the conference, he said: "Embracing industrial hemp gives us healthy products, healthy people, a healthy planet and provides healthy profits for farming and many other industry sectors."

Teagasc's energy and rural development specialist Barry Caslin will speak about how hemp offers numerous agronomic benefits, such as improving soil health and acting as an excellent break crop.

Caslin will emphasise the importance of establishing robust markets and structures before encouraging widespread cultivation.

"This event marks a starting point and catalyst for growth in this sector. However, the right structures need to be in place to ensure success," he noted.

History

Caslin will also revisit the history of Teagasc hemp research in Ireland, tracing its roots back to the 1950s and will highlight key contributions from researchers such as Michael Neelan, Jim Crowley and Dr John Finnan.

These studies have explored hemp's applications in paper production, medium-density fibreboard and as an energy crop, providing valuable insights into its cultivation and potential.

Panel discussions throughout the day will address innovative applications of hemp in eco-friendly building practices, sustainable fashion and policy frameworks.

Experts will share insights on hemp's fire-retardant properties, carbon sequestration capabilities and its potential to transform the construction sector.

The conference will conclude with a networking reception, encouraging collaboration and knowledge exchange among attendees.

As Ireland navigates its climate action targets, the industrial hemp conference will highlight the importance of industrial hemp as a viable and sustainable option, provided that supportive market conditions are established.