Teagasc has expressed total confidence in the methane-reducing feed additive Bovaer being used in dairy cow diets.

This comes following an online backlash in the UK in recent days after milk processor Arla announced a trial of the feed additive on 30 supplier farms as part of an emissions reduction initiative with retailers Morrisons, Aldi and Tesco. The online backlash saw individuals question the safety of the feed additive, and make false claims about the company’s backers.

Teagasc has said that is has no concerns about any effect on meat or milk from animals fed Bovaer, and no concerns about human health, based on the fact that Bovaer is fully approved by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

Teagasc has completed three studies using Bovaer to monitor the methane reduction potential of the supplement in an Irish situation.

One trial was during the grazing season, with cows fed Bovaer in their feed while at grass. The second was at the end of lactation, where cows were buffer-fed and offered Bovaer as part of a total mixed ration, and the third was in a winter milk scenario where cows were offered it at the start of the lactation.

Two studies have been completed on dry cows, one beef study has been completed, and another winter milk study is almost complete.

Teagasc said that the results of its trials to date show reductions in methane of between 5% and 30%. However, the large-scale rollout of Bovaer in its present form in Ireland will be problematic for two reasons, Teagasc said.

“The methane reduction potential is small when fed in a grazing setting. Ireland is unique in this context,” a spokesperson told the Irish Farmers Journal, adding: “There is no business model that would facilitate a farmer for using the material as of yet”.

False claims

Arla has refuted allegations on social media about the safety of the feed additive in dairy cow diets and said that the claims are completely false.

“The health and safety of both consumers and animals is always our number one priority, and Arla would never compromise on the quality or high standards of the milk we produce.

“Bovaer has already been extensively and safely used across Europe, and at no point during the trial will there be any impact on the milk as it does not pass from the cow into the milk.”

Safe for consumers

Britain’s Food Standards Agency in 2023 stated that the main ingredient in Bovaer (3NOP) is safe for consumers and the environment.

It also said that the additive was successful in reducing methane production in ruminants when fed daily at the proposed dose.