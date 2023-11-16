The conference is set for Co Kilkenny on 29 November. \ Donal O'Leary

Teagasc has announced its national dairy conference will take place on Wednesday 29 November in the Lyrath Hotel, Kilkenny, themed around adapting to a changing dairy farming environment.

The two main sessions will focus on controlling costs and managing labour in dairy systems, with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to open the conference.

Head of dairy knowledge transfer in Teagasc Dr Joe Patton said that the conference proceedings will tackle “some of the most pressing issues currently facing dairy farmers”.

Workshops

“It will feature a range of practical workshops where farmers attending can meet and interact with researchers, advisers and leading dairy farmers on a range of issues such as grazing and nitrogen strategies, future farm stocking rate decisions, nutrient management technologies and the potential benefits of flexible milking schedules.”

The first session will open with Australian agri consultant David Beca, who will report on the drivers of profitability in grazing systems, before Patton explores key cost trends on Irish dairy farms and the importance of benchmarking as part of this session.

Labour challenges

Teagasc Moorepark’s Marion Beecher will discuss the results of a recent dairy farm labour study which involved 55 dairy farms as part of the day’s second session which will focus on labour challenges.

Head of dairy KT at Teagasc Joe Patton, dairy farmer Brendan Joyce with his sons Adam and Cormac, Teagasc dairy adviser Patrick Moylan, and Teagasc regional manager Richard O'Brien. / O'Gorman Photography.

Two dairy farmers will discuss on-fam labour management - John Whelan from Co Wexford and Brendan Joyce from Co Kilkenny.

The topics to be covered by these farmers include making the best use of contractor services during peak times and optimising labour efficiency during the busy spring period.

Workshops

Interactive sessions will be held in the afternoon, where attendees can choose three of the following workshops to participate in:

Back to basics on grazing tactics for spring 2024.

Achieving 100 SCC in the first 100 days.

Nitrogen for 2024.

Stocking rate decisions for future systems.

Milking 10 times a week – can it work for you?

Slurry storage and handling - how best to invest.

Teagasc’s regional advisory manager for Kilkenny and Waterford Richard O’Brien encouraged those interested in attending to book early to ensure they can attend their preferred workshops.

O’Brien added that the speaker line-up will make for “interesting debate on the solutions to challenges facing the industry”.

Read more