Farmers are encouraged to extend the grazing rotation and build stocks of grass for autumn grazing. \ Phillip Doyle

Teagasc has said that ensuring fodder requirements are in place ahead of next winter needs to be a high priority on all farms in the weeks ahead.

Data on fodder stocks presented to the National Fodder and Food Security Committee in early July highlighted that up to 30% of farms had fodder deficits of more than 10% for the coming winter.

This is due to a combination of reasons including reduced silage areas and yields, less opportunity for surplus grazing covers to be cut as silage and a late spring depleting any carry-over fodder stocks in yards.

Opportunity

Figures from PastureBase Ireland to the end of July show that grass growth continues to track approximately 890kg per hectare of grass dry matter (11%) behind the average grass growth to date in the previous five years (2019 to 2023).

With grass growth returning to more seasonally normal levels thanks to warmer weather in recent days, Teagasc says now is the time to act and assess the opportunities to maximise grass growth in the coming weeks and months.

The message to farmers in terms of fodder for next winter is to take the following steps:

Do a fodder budget and assess fodder stocks compared with requirements for the winter period.

Act now to assess options where a fodder gap is identified and take action to fill the feed gap, including sourcing silage or forage crops from other farms.

Complete a cashflow budget and seek additional finance early where the need for additional feed purchases will be required.

Assess your farm’s allowance of nitrogen (N) and phosphorus (P) fertiliser remaining available to apply this year.

Maximise grass growth with fertiliser and slurry applications within the allowable N and P limits.

Take any available opportunities for third-cut silage crops and surplus bales where possible to build fodder stocks.

Reduce winter feed requirements where possible through extending the grazing rotation and building stocks of grass for autumn grazing. This can be done by feeding animals for earlier finishing and selling some stock earlier than planned.

Secure a source of the straw required for bedding for the winter ahead as soon as possible.

Head of advisory services in Teagasc Tom Curran highlighted that: “Teagasc advisers continue to provide advice and support to farmers to ensure awareness of the risk of a potential fodder challenge in the coming winter and to take appropriate steps to assess and address emerging fodder gaps," he said.

Key advisory supports for farmers are available across the Teagasc network of advisory offices and to clients through their local adviser. Advice and support around fodder budgets, fertiliser allowances, feeding and financial advice is available.