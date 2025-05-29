The plantings on display at the stand showcase the training that is available at Teagasc colleges and visitors can speak with staff who have built these displays. \ Philip Doyle

Teagasc, along with Bord Bia and the Department of Agriculture, will present the 'Horticulture is Life' stand at Bloom 2025 in the food village.

The interactive feature shows how the organisations work together to support the Irish horticulture industry and growers to deliver top-quality local sustainable produce and plants.

Head of the Teagasc horticulture development department Dr Michael Gaffney said: “We are highlighting the role the Irish horticulture sector plays in securing our national food supply in a sustainable and innovative way into the future.

"We have a particular focus on integrated pest management, using natural methods to control pests.”

Upcoming stage programmes

Friday 30 May

10am - Amazing potato science brings goodness to your spuds - Denis Griffin.

10.30am to 1pm - Incredible edibles school tours - Deirdre Doyle.

2pm - Flower power: the most interesting plants in Bloom today - Christopher Heavy.

Saturday 31 May

11am - Sustainable flower arranging demonstration - Paul Fitters.

2.30pm - Organic growing: tips for gardens and allotments - William Deasy.

3.30pm - Biodiversity in the countryside - Catherine Keena.

Sunday 1 June

11am - Planet friendly plates: a celebration of fruits and veggies - Sinéad McCarthy.

2.30pm - Happy healthy houseplants - tips for success - Shane Brett.

3.30pm - Fascinating facts about Irish trees - Paul Butler.

Monday 2 June

11am - An apple a day... but which one? – discovering the apples we love - Alberto Ramos Luz.

2.30pm - Flower power; the most interesting plants blooming today - Deirdre Walsh and Dónall Flanagan.

