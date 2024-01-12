An independent national review of State supports for PhD researchers last May recommended increasing the level to €25,000. \ Donal O'Leary

An increase to €25,000 in the annual stipend for Walsh scholars as of 1 January this year was approved at a Teagasc board meeting this week.

This decision means that all current and future Teagasc-funded Walsh scholars will receive an annual stipend of €25,000, plus a contribution towards their university fees up to a maximum of €6,000.

It is expected that students whose Walsh Scholarship is funded by both Teagasc and the universities and technological universities will receive the increase in the March stipend and it will be backdated to 1 January.

For Walsh scholars funded by the Department of Agriculture, Science Foundation Ireland (SFI), the Irish Research Council (IRC) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the increased stipends are being processed and it is expected the increase will be paid in the January stipend.

The decision to increase these stipends was taken last year and, therefore, they will be paid from the start of 2024.

The Teagasc Walsh Scholarship is a postgraduate programme for graduates to undertake research in agriculture, food, environmental science, agri-food economics, rural development, horticulture and other related disciplines.

Next generation

Teagasc director Frank O’Mara said the Walsh Scholarship is one of the most important programmes in Teagasc.

“It develops the next generation of young researchers, as they pursue their post-graduate studies.

“It creates a flow of well-trained graduates up to doctoral level, thus providing high-calibre individuals to work in the agri-food and related sectors in Ireland and abroad,” he said.

Teagasc’s head of research development and Walsh Scholarships Jane Kavanagh said the increased stipend will help graduates meet the increased cost of living as they undertake their PhD and masters qualifications.