A photo competition - titled This is Dairying - has been launched by Teagasc in the lead-up to the Moorepark Dairy Open Day on 2 July.

Sponsored by FBD Insurance and running throughout the month of June, Teagasc said the competition is an opportunity to capture and celebrate what makes Irish dairy farming unique.

The aim of the competition is to highlight pride, purpose and positivity within Irish dairying - whether it’s a moment on the family farm, a striking landscape, your favourite animal or the next generation of farmers in action, every photo helps to tell the story of Irish dairying at its best.

This is Dairying is open for entries until Wednesday 26 June 2025. Winners will be announced at the Teagasc Moorepark Dairy Open Day and photos will be displayed online and on the day.

The overall winner will receive a €500 FBD Hotel voucher and a professional frame of their winning photograph.

The first runner-up will receive €300 and two remaining finalists will be chosen to each receive €100 in FBD Hotel vouchers.

To enter, participants are asked to upload their photos through the online form here.

Speaking at the launch of the competition, professor Laurence Shalloo of Teagasc said the competition has in the past captured the essence of dairy farming in Ireland.

“We’re delighted to launch this initiative once again with thanks to support from FBD Insurance. Previous competitions have showcased the passion, care and pride within the Irish dairy industry.

“We have seen some great creativity in previous competitions and I’m looking forward to viewing the submissions in 2025,” he added.