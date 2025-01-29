Letters are being posted to clients outlining the changes in the new strategy and their designated advisers. / Stock Images Partnership

A new Teagasc advisory strategy is being piloted in two of its advisory regions from January this year.

Following a review of how Teagasc delivers advisory supports to clients, it has developed a new strategy, which it said will enable the authority to “deliver a better service to farmers”.

Teagasc said that the impact on farmers will be minimal, but some farmers may be referred to another adviser for specialised tasks around schemes.

Head of the Teagasc advisory programme Tom Curran said that the amount and complexity of schemes has greatly increased demands on both farmers and advisers in recent years.

“Our staff have worked very hard to keep up with this workload and this has reduced the time they have for technical on-farm advice,” he said.

“We are keen to address the strong feedback from clients highlighting the need and the benefits to being able to retain and strengthen a high-quality technical and farm business advisory support service to clients and to the wider farming sectors.”

Pilot

The new advisory strategy is being piloted in the Wicklow, Carlow, Wexford advisory region and in the Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim advisory region.

Letters are being posted to clients outlining the changes in the new strategy and their designated advisers.

“This exciting new development is a major step forward for the long-term future of the advisory programme in ensuring that the service continues to support the long-term development of agriculture and of sustainable farm businesses into the future,” added Curran.

“Rolling it out initially in two pilot regions is an important part of the management of this change across the advisory programme in order to ensure these changes are implemented in a way that maximises the benefits for clients.”

New advisers

Teagasc has established a new national schemes support unit, headed by Aidan Murray, which will function to improve the supports to advisers around schemes service delivery.

In addition, other Teagasc advisers will be more focused on technical and farm business development.

In the two pilot regions, farmers will have a main point of contact as an enterprise adviser, who will focus primarily on technical advice, production and farm management needs.

Specialised scheme advisers will work closely alongside enterprise advisers to provide schemes and regulation support to these farmers.

Farm advisers will continue to support farmers who rely on schemes for a significant portion of their farm income in addition to the technical service they require.

