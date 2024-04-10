The majority of calls seeking fodder was higher in southern counties.

Teagasc has received almost 100 calls about its new fodder register, from farmers looking for fodder and from those selling it.

The Teagasc fodder register was opened on Monday, and received 94 calls up to Tuesday afternoon.

“Overall, the numbers of calls offering fodder was greater than the numbers of calls seeking fodder, although there is regional variation, with the majority of calls seeking fodder being higher in southern counties,” Teagasc said.

Farmers can ring Teagasc’s crop helpline on 059-918-3533 and its grassland helpline on 059 -918-3155 for advice on how to cope with the ongoing wet weather and challenging soil conditions.