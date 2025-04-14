Teagasc is currently accepting expressions of interest from secondary-level schools, farmers and community members who might be interested in getting involved in a new soil health project.

GroundTruth is a project launched by Teagasc and VistaMilk Research Ireland Centre, which aims to establish a baseline for Irish soil health.

The project is co-funded by the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science and the Department of Education.

Healthy soils are crucial to addressing global challenges such as food security, climate change, biodiversity loss and environmental health.

The GroundTruth project will contribute to international efforts to safeguard soils, according to Teagasc.

Report

A recent report on soil health education in Ireland highlighted the need for more practical-based and hands-on outdoor learning experiences across all levels of education in Ireland in relation to soil health.

GroundTruth has been specifically designed to address some of these issues.

The results will be shared through educational networks supporting sustainable soil management strategies across the country.

GroundTruth will provide a user-friendly resource pack, equipping participants with tools and knowledge to collect soil health data and measure above-ground biodiversity.

Participants will have the opportunity to contribute valuable data, which will be analysed by biodiversity experts at Teagasc and VistaMilk.

This data will not only inform future soil health initiatives, but will also be shared with contributors in a conference, open to all participants.

Project lead and soil biologist with Teagasc Dr Fiona Brennan stated: “In recent years, there has been a significant rise in demand for events, resources, advice and practical tools related to soil health. We are excited to address these needs through the GroundTruth project.

"We’ve never asked so much from our soils as we do today and with changing climatic patterns, the importance of safeguarding our soil health continues to grow.

"Everyone can play a part in ensuring our soils remain healthy. This citizen science project invites everyone to help monitor and sustainably manage our soils.”

Head of the environment, soils and land use research department at Teagasc Dr Karen Daly said: “The team at Teagasc are delighted to involve the wider public in our research and understanding of soils.”

Get Involved

Teagasc is currently accepting expressions of interest.