Teagasc is to establish a fodder register to help connect farmers who have fodder available with those farmers who require it.

A fodder register will be set up in each Teagasc region, where farmers can contact the local Teagasc office to register as having feed available or to enquire if there are farmers on the register from whom they might source feed.

The fodder register is being set up on foot of a request from the Minister of Agriculture Charlie McConalogue for Teagasc to establish a system for co-ordinating advisory supports to help farmers maximise existing fodder stocks.

Despite the persisting wet weather across the country, fodder continues to be available nationally but some farms are short due to regional variation in rainfall levels and the difficulty in getting livestock out to grass, Teagasc said.

The register is open to all farmers. A full list of Teagasc offices with phone numbers is available here.

Helplines

Teagasc has also set up two helpline numbers to provide advice to farmers on how to manage their farms through this difficult weather period. The helplines will be open initially for a two week period up to Saturday 20 April and will operate from:

Monday to Saturday.

9am to 9pm.

A voicemail can be left outside of these hours to request a call back.

The Teagasc national crops helpline is 059-918 3533 and the Teagasc national grassland helpline is 059-918 3155.

Advice

Teagasc advisers and specialists, led by Pearse Kelly and Michael Hennessy, will be available to provide advice over the phone to assist farmers in making the best decisions to cope with the difficulties caused by the weather.

The helplines are open to all farmers seeking advice in coping with the ongoing wet weather and challenging soil conditions.