Pictured discussing the details of the open day with the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, were John Spink, Karen Daly, Frank O’Mara, and David Wall.

A major open day is planned for Tuesday, 16 July at Teagasc Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford.

Attendees will be informed of the latest practices and technologies to help farmers improve their farming business.

The open day aims to build understanding of the environmental challenges faced by the sector and to provide support to farmers and practical solutions that they can adopt.

Practical management of the winter and spring dairy systems, the calf-to-beef herd and the new organic beef finishing trial at the Teagasc Johnstown Castle Research Centre will be presented and discussed during this open day.

Latest research

Tillage farmers are also encouraged to attend, to engage with the latest research on soil health, crop nutrition and cover crop establishment and management.

David Wall, enterprise leader at Teagasc Johnstown Castle said:

“At this open day farmers and the wider agricultural industry will also get insights into what new things are coming in the research pipeline. I would urge all farmers to attend the upcoming open day to see what steps they can take now to improve their businesses, and to inform themselves of what new practices and technologies they could adopt in the future.”

Announcing details of the open day, Karen Daly, head of the Teagasc environment, soils and land use research department said: “Farmers face significant challenges to maintain sustainability in a changing climate. We invite all farmers to join us at this open day to see the latest research that will help protect water quality, soil health, enhance biodiversity and reduce gaseous emissions.”

Among the exhibits at the open day will be:

Management of red and white clover and multispecies swards.

Fertiliser and manure technologies.

Better farming for water: the latest information on strategies to mitigate nutrient and sediment losses.

Evidence-based actions to enhance farmland biodiversity

Dairy and dairy-beef systems.

The latest learnings from the Signpost Programme on climate action.

Teagasc advisory and education services will also be on hand.

Awareness of farmer wellbeing and aspects of health and safety on farms will be demonstrated.

For more information visit the Teagasc website.