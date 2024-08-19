It is vital that all farmers have a succession plan in place. \ Andy Gibson

Teagasc is to host six clinics across the country to guide farm families through the process of transferring the family farm in October.

It is essential for every farmer to have a farm succession plan in place, Teagasc has said.

"There are complex legal and taxation rules that, if planned for, can be managed easily. If not planned for, there could be a major impact on the viability of the farm business," it advised.

The event will look into issues regarding:

The farm business.

The farm family.

Legal issues.

Taxes.

Collaborative farming.

Availing of a pension on retirement.

Education.

Event

Each event will be run over a half day and will open with a short presentation on the area of farm transfer.

People will get the opportunity to talk to professional advisers one to one about their own particular farm transfer situation.

At the events, there will be Teagasc advisers and education staff, tax specialists, legal experts and family mediation professionals who will all offer practical advice on the topic of farm transfer.

All farm family members are welcome including parents, farming-focused children and members of the wider family group.

Teagasc aims for attendees to leave the clinics more knowledgeable and on the correct path towards their own successful farm succession plan.

Locations

The clinics will take place in the following venues and attendees must book their ticket prior to the event.

Tuesday 1 October - Fitzgerald’s Woodlands House Hotel & Spa, Knockanes, Adare, Co Limerick.

Wednesday 2 October - Corrin Mart Conference Centre, Fermoy, Co Cork.

Thursday 3 October - Riverside Park Hotel & Leisure Club, The Promenade, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

Tuesday 8 October - Inishowen Gateway Hotel, Railway Road, Buncrana, Co Donegal.

Wednesday 9 October - Knockranny House Hotel, Knockranny, Westport, Co Mayo.

Thursday 10 October - Abbeyleix Manor Hotel, Cork Road, Abbeyleix, Co Laois.