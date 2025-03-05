Teagasc is planning to ramp up its breeding programme to breed pedigree bulls, the Irish Farmers Journal has learned. Thirty pedigree cows will be super ovulated and flushed annually to high dairy beef index bulls with embryos implanted into dairy cows at Teagasc research centres.

A 30-page report, seen by the Irish Farmers Journal, outlining different models to achieve genetic gain for progeny shows that the current ‘nucleus herd’ route being chosen by Teagasc to breed bulls and heifers could lead to loss of fertility and fitness in the breeding population.

The report also describes how “extensive outreach and collaboration with AI companies” will be required for the project to work.

Commenting on the project Shane Murphy, breed secretary of the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association said: “We are horrified that the implanting of pedigree Angus embryos into dairy cows to produce AI bulls is now set to continue by Teagasc.

“This multimillion-euro project is nothing more than a State-funded breeding programme for commercially operated AI companies.

“The project makes a mockery of pedigree breeders and shows just how out of touch Teagasc is with the farmers on the ground,” he said.